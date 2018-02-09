"DID HE EVER EVEN MEET DASHIELL HAMMETT?":

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly on Friday morning instructed senior staff to communicate a version of events about the departure of staff secretary Rob Porter that contradicts the Trump administration's previous accounts, according to two senior officials.





During a staff meeting, Kelly told those in attendance to say he took action to remove Porter within 40 minutes of learning abuse allegations from two ex-wives were credible, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because discussions in such meetings are supposed to be confidential.





"He told the staff he took immediate and direct action," one of the officials said, adding that people after the meeting expressed disbelief with one another and felt his latest account was not true.