DESPERATELY SEEKING VLAD (profanity alert):

he first-round results of the 2013 Miss Universe pageant seem to have come as a surprise to some of the competition's judges, who thought that they would declare the finalists. The seven judges of the pageant's preliminary round were charged with winnowing eighty-six contestants to fifteen finalists. Divided into two groups, they had brief conversations with each of the contestants, who then paraded onstage, first in bathing suits, then in evening gowns. The judges--including public-relations professionals, a modelling entrepreneur, and a fashion reporter--rated each woman on such qualities as "appearance" and "personality," after which the ballots were whisked away. "They told us not to share how we voted with each other, but we did anyway," one of the preliminary judges told me. When the finalists were announced, he said, the winners included several who hadn't been selected. "I was shocked," the judge told me. "I didn't know what had happened. I felt ridiculous." The contestants were not so naïve--they understood who was in charge.





From 1996 to 2015, Donald Trump co-owned the Miss Universe Organization, which also included the Miss U.S.A. and Miss Teen U.S.A. pageants. A day or two before a pageant began, Trump would casually visit the contestants while they conducted their final rehearsals. Former contestants told me that Trump would circulate among the young women, shaking hands and chatting with each of them, periodically turning to speak with Paula Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe Organization, who followed him at a discreet distance. (Paula Shugart declined to comment.) Adwoa Yamoah, who competed as Miss Canada in 2012, told me, "He made comments about every girl: 'I've been to that country.' 'We're building a Trump Tower there.' It was clear the countries that he liked did well. He'd whisper to Paula about the girls, and she'd write it down. He basically told us he picked nine of the top fifteen." Kerrie Baylis, who was Miss Jamaica in 2013, described a similar scene and added that, when the finalists were announced, "the list looked like the countries that Donald Trump did business with, or wanted to do business with." Shi Lim, who competed that year as Miss Singapore, told me, "The finalists were picked by Trump. He was really in charge. We called it the Trump card." (A Miss Universe spokeswoman said that the pageant rules allowed the company's staff, including Trump, to participate in naming the finalists.)





Trump has long viewed his businesses as mutually reinforcing, with all the products--from hotels to steak, vodka to golf resorts--complementing one another. As he said in the introduction to the first episode of "The Apprentice," the reality-television show that made him a global celebrity, "I've mastered the art of the deal and have turned the name Trump into the highest-quality brand." Trump often staged the Miss Universe pageant in cities where he had other business interests, and finalists usually came from countries where Miss Universe had strong television ratings. Under Trump, the pageant was held twice in Las Vegas, twice in Florida, and twice in Puerto Rico. In the other years, Trump kept the pageant true to its origins as a swimsuit competition by setting the ceremony in warm-weather locations like Panama City, São Paulo, Quito, and Mexico City. (Although interest in beauty pageants has faded in the United States, it remains high in Latin America.) Only once did Trump steer the pageant away from temperate environments--in November, 2013, when Miss Universe took place in Russia.