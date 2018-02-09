February 9, 2018
DEAR SWEET JESUS, LET IT BE COHN!:
Sources: Chief of Staff John Kelly expressed to President Trump willingness to resign (JONATHAN KARL, CECILIA VEGA, JOHN SANTUCCI Feb 9, 2018, ABC)
Several Trump confidantes reached by ABC News said the president is considering multiple names as possible Kelly replacements, among those, top economic adviser Gary Cohn, Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney and Rep. Mark Meadows.
We'd need one heck of a lot more tiki torches...
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 9, 2018 5:07 PM
« THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING: | Main | DOES ANY RUSSIAN NOT HAVE COMPROMISING MATERIAL ON DONALD? »