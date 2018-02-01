CAN'T EXPECT DONALD TO ATTACK HIS BASE:

It is right-wing extremists such as Luke and Page who commit the most murders of any domestic extremist movement in the United States, according to a newly released Anti-Defamation League report "Murder and Extremism in the United States in 2017." Additionally, a second new report published this week by the ADL's Center on Extremism shows a sharp uptick in white supremacist propaganda on US college campuses during the fall 2017 semester. There were 147 incidents in 2017, compared with 41 in 2016 -- a 258 percent increase.





In the last decade alone white supremacists committed 274, or 71%, of the 387 total extremist-related killings. By comparison, Islamist extremists committed 26% of killings and left-wing extremists committed 3%.





"It's true that much of the public discussion has focused on foreign terrorism and less attention has been paid on white supremacists. One of our efforts is to remind everybody of the realities of the threat and that we don't have the luxury to focus on one threat over another," said Oren Segal, director of the ADL's Center on Extremism.





And while Donald Trump's campaign and election, as well as Heather Heyer's August 2017 murder by white supremacist James Alex Fields, Jr., brought the issue to the forefront, the numbers started climbing a quarter century ago.





As the ADL's report, "A Dark and Constant Rage: 25 Years of Right-Wing Terrorism in the United States" notes, today's right-wing violence wormed its way into America's underbelly long ago.





"The report is deeply concerning, but sadly it's not surprising. This is the reality faced by many communities across the country -- Jewish, Muslim, Sikh. So it's galvanized not just the Jewish community and it shows we all need to be re-engaged with this issue," said Barbara Weinstein, associate director for the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.