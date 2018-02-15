February 15, 2018

BUT WERE THEY USING PRIVATE EMAIL?:

CNN Exclusive: At least 100 White House officials served with 'interim' security clearances until November (Jim Acosta, February 14, 2018, CNN)

Nearly a year into President Donald Trump's administration, senior-level staffers -- including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Rob Porter -- remained on interim clearances even as other senior advisers were granted full security access, according to information obtained by CNN from a US government official. [...]

Some officials who started on January 20, 2017, and were without permanent clearances by November include a special assistant to the president for national security affairs and the National Security Council's senior director for international cybersecurity.

