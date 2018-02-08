BUT IT'S NOT HIS COUNTRY:

"I felt like it was a call to duty," Manigault says, whispering for some reason despite the plethora of microphones and cameras. "I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him."





"Like, I was haunted by tweets every single day," she adds, dramatically. "Like, what is going to tweet next?" Positioning herself as a defender of decency, Manigault says she tried to be the person who would question the president, but everyone around him started "attacking" her instead. [...]





When Mathews asks, "Should we be worried?" Manigault nods emphatically. When he says he wants her to tell him it's going to be OK, she says, "No, it's going to not be OK. It's not." She looks down as she adds, "It's so bad."