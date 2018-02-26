



Trump's first-year accomplishments testify to the conservative movement's momentum. After he stopped talking about the Supreme Court's power to write bills, or appointing his sister to it, he turned judicial nominations over to conservatism's legal infrastructure and to Mitch McConnell, and produced a string of good ones. The tax bill reflected years of Paul Ryan's, and other congressmen's, thoughts and hopes. Candidate Trump's foreign policy might be summarized as, Every Yazidi for himself (a position Buckley embraced at the end of his life); President Trump, taking counsel of his generals, has been more proactive. Where conservatives had not done their homework -- as in thinking about how to replace Obamacare rather than merely attack it -- Trump came up empty-handed.





That is Trump's business, and America's. But what has Trump done to conservatives?





One of Trump's abilities, which he possesses at the level of genius, is finding and naming the weaknesses of enemies: Low-Energy Jeb, Little Marco, Crooked Hillary. Related is his ability to create weaknesses in his supporters. A weak man needs weak supporters; strong ones might make him feel insecure, or differ with him. And so, whether from design, or simply because it is the way things work, Trump's conservative admirers have had to abandon and contradict what they once professed to hold most dear.