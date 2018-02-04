BECOMING?:





[A]s incongruous as Dr Pepper may seem in a lineup of trendy, third-wave coffee roasters, analysts say the acquisition fits into the push to transform your morning cup of java into a worthy soda alternative. Since mid-2015, when Starbucks rolled cold brew out to all of its U.S. stores, beverage companies have been jousting to invent a coffee drink that clearly telegraphs as "afternoon refreshment."





The reasons are twofold, said James Watson, a Rabobank senior beverage analyst.





For starters, young people are less likely to make their own coffee at home before heading out, which has shifted back the hour of the average coffee break.





In 2010, for instance, the National Coffee Association found that only 1 in 10 coffee-drinkers had a cup at lunch. That figure had risen to 1 in 4 by 2016.





On top of that, consumers of all ages have begun turning away from soft drinks -- creating both a crisis for soda-makers and an opportunity for virtually everyone else in the caffeinated beverage industry.





"We're seeing these coffee drinks now that actually resemble soda," Watson said. "It's a way to get into the segment, because coffee is natural and healthy and tracks with consumer trends."