AT LEAST THE HALF-LIFE OF DISINFORMATION IS SHRINKING:

[A]s the Fox News story eventually acknowledges, Waldman informed the intelligence committee about the messages months ago, and the communication appears to fall in line with Warner's duties on the intelligence committee.





Rubio pointed this out in his tweet Thursday.





"Sen. Warner fully disclosed this to the committee four months ago," he wrote on Twitter, with a link to the article. He continued to note that the text messages have had "zero impact on our work." [...]





Warner and Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the intelligence committee, told Fox News in a joint statement that the pair had been working together "in a bipartisan way" from the beginning of the investigation and slammed the release of "incomplete information" as unacceptable.





Rubio has also been one of a handful of congressional Republicans to defend special counsel Robert Mueller as many of his colleagues have launched blistering attacks about Mueller's Russia investigation, including the president. In a December interview with Florida's News-Press, Rubio defended Mueller's reputation and said he believed the "best thing" would be for the investigation to be completed "as thoroughly and as completely as possible."





"From his reputation and everything I know about him, I remain convinced that when this is all said and done, Mueller is going to only pursue things that are true, and he will do it in a fair and balanced way," Rubio said.



