AT 80-20, IT ISN'T EVEN AN ISSUE:

A broad bipartisan group of senators reached agreement Wednesday on a narrow rewrite of the nation's immigration laws that would bolster border security and resolve the fate of the so-called Dreamers, even as President Trump suggested he would veto any plan that does not adhere to his harder-line approach. [...]





"The president's going to have a vote on his concept. I don't think it will get 60 votes," said Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and a member of the group, adding: "The bottom line then is: What do you do next? You can do what we've done for the last 35 years -- blame each other. Or you can actually start fixing the broken immigration system. If you came out of this with strong border security -- the president getting his wall and the Dream Act population being taken care of -- most Americans would applaud."