February 4, 2018
APPEAR?:
Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, likened African migrants in Israel to the "Dreamers" at the heart of a contentious U.S. immigration debate and suggested that deporting them would make Israel appear racist."African refugees, who seem like the Dreamers in the U.S. -- young people who by dint of their parents' decisions have grown up in this country -- who speak fluent Hebrew, when you start physically picking them up and sending them over the border back to South Sudan or Rwanda all the while, while you don't do the same to Ukrainians or Eastern Europeans who overstay their visas, guys, this is not going to end well," Greenblatt said Wednesday at the annual conference of Israel's Institute for National Strategic Studies.
Such is an ethnostate.
MORE:
Maine Town Manager Fired After Calling For White Ethnostate (Sam Kestenbaum, 1/23/18, The Forward)
A town manager in Maine was fired from his job this week after it emerged that he is the founder and leader of New Albion, a group that calls for racial separatism and opposes people "from different cultures" coming to northern New England.Jackman town manager Tom Kawczynski hoped to turn large sections of of New England into "a preserve for western culture first and foremost, and a nation where white identity will not just be tolerated but welcomed explicitly as such," according to a social media post.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 4, 2018 9:38 AM