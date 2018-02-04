



Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, likened African migrants in Israel to the "Dreamers" at the heart of a contentious U.S. immigration debate and suggested that deporting them would make Israel appear racist.





"African refugees, who seem like the Dreamers in the U.S. -- young people who by dint of their parents' decisions have grown up in this country -- who speak fluent Hebrew, when you start physically picking them up and sending them over the border back to South Sudan or Rwanda all the while, while you don't do the same to Ukrainians or Eastern Europeans who overstay their visas, guys, this is not going to end well," Greenblatt said Wednesday at the annual conference of Israel's Institute for National Strategic Studies.