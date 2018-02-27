AND HE WAGED WAR ON OUR OWN KOOKS:

Beginning in 1955, National Review provided a public platform for the champions of libertarian thought like Max Eastman and Frank Meyer, traditionalist ideas like Russell Kirk, and uncompromising anti-communism like Whittaker Chambers.





With Frank Meyer's help, Buckley developed the idea of fusionism, a blending of the three major strains of conservatism, and persuaded conservatives to stop fighting each other and focus on the real enemies--Soviet communism abroad and overweening federal government at home.





Buckley took as his model the liberal New Republic. In a memorandum for investors, he called his new publication "a formative journal" that would "change the nation's intellectual and political climate" just as the Nation and the New Republic helped usher in "the New Deal revolution."





The time was right, he said, for a magazine--and a movement--that would oppose ever bigger government, expose eager social engineers, and challenge those who counseled coexistence with communism, intellectual conformity, the elimination of the market economy, and world government.





National Review was only the first political step by Buckley to build a movement. Next came the formation of Young Americans for Freedom that served as the ground troops for Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater's "glorious disaster" in the 1964 presidential election and Ronald Reagan's capture of the presidency in 1980.