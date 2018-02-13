February 13, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
A Whirlwind Envelops the White House, and the Revolving Door Spins (PETER BAKER, FEB. 12, 2018, NY Times)
The doors at the White House have been swinging a lot lately. A deputy chief of staff moved on. A speechwriter resigned. The associate attorney general stepped down. The chief of staff offered to quit. And that was just Friday.All of that came after the departure of Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary who cleared out his office last week amid accusations of spousal abuse. The White House had overlooked reported problems with his security clearance last year in part, officials said, because of a reluctance to lose yet another senior aide, particularly one seen as so professional and reliable.More than a year into his administration, President Trump is presiding over a staff in turmoil, one with a 34 percent turnover rate, higher than any White House in decades. He has struggled to fill openings, unwilling to hire Republicans he considers disloyal and unable to entice Republicans who consider him unstable. Those who do come to work for him often do not last long, burning out from a volatile, sometimes cutthroat environment exacerbated by tweets and subpoenas. [...]Grueling in the best of times, an administration job now seems even less appealing to many potential recruits. Republican operatives said they worry not only about the pressure-cooker, soap-opera atmosphere and the danger of being drawn into the special counsel investigation of Russia's election interference but also about hurting their careers after the White House.
The dregs are the best they can hope to hire."There isn't a huge appetite from many Republicans on the outside to explore job opportunities in this administration," said Ryan Williams, a former spokesman for Mitt Romney, the party's 2012 presidential nominee. "While there are a lot of vacancies and usually a position in the White House is one of the most prestigious jobs in Washington, that's just not the feeling with this administration, given the turmoil and the chaos."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 13, 2018 4:03 AM