ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

If you've ever filled out a form SF-86 for a U.S. government security clearance, you'll know the hassle of dealing with the sheer volume of information it entails. Listing contacts, personal, financial, and travel information in enormous, painstaking detail isn't trivial, and even small errors will get the form kicked back to you or your clearance rejected. Applicants are required to spell out in great detail the specifics of foreign travel and overseas contacts. Investigators need to know where you've made your money and to whom you have debts.





I did it in my early twenties when my life was relatively uncomplicated, and it was still a pain in the ass. It's not easy, and it's not supposed to be.





It's even harder when you're a corrupt, entitled snake who repeatedly lies about your finances to federal investigators and serves as a living, breathing poster child for privileged venality. It's even harder when you've rather clumsily attempted to use both your familial relationship and proximity to the president of the United States to save your family's failing real estate empire.





All of which helps explain Jared Kushner's very bad day on Tuesday.