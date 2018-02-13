February 13, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
FBI's Wray contradicts White House on Porter background check (Steve Holland, Roberta Rampton, 2/13/18, Reuters)
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday contradicted the White House version of events surrounding the background check for a former top aide accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives, increasing pressure on the White House to explain what happened.Wray, in testimony on Capitol Hill, said the agency completed in late July a background check for security clearance for then-White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned under pressure last Wednesday amid the abuse allegations.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 13, 2018 5:55 PM