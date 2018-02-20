ALL THAT'S MISSING IS THE PORNSTARS AND THE TWITTER FEED:





A longtime confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau is expected to sign a deal to turn state's witness in the coming hours in the corruption investigation known as Case 4000, Hadashot TV news reported Tuesday, as the Israeli leader released a new video denying the " simply baseless" allegations against him.





Communications Ministry Director-General Shlomo Filber is a suspect in Case 4000, which involves suspicions Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch gave Netanyahu and his family positive coverage at his Walla news site in exchange for the advancement of policies benefiting the telecommunications giant.