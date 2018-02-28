ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Led by Anupam Jena of the Harvard Medical School, a team of researchers has determined that nationwide the number of people turning up to hospital with gunshot wounds dips by one-fifth during the days on which the NRA holds its national convention.





The gun lobby organisation's annual get-togethers are massive three day events that the NRA itself claims attract "over 80,000 patriots" and 800 exhibitors. The 2018 event will be held in Dallas, Texas, in May.





To find out what effect, if any, might arise from the temporary absence of 80,000 gun enthusiasts from their normal lives, Jena and his colleagues examined some 76 million insurance claims for hospital visits related to gunshot wounds from 2007 and 2015.





They discovered that, averaged out, gun-related injuries each day came in at 1.5 per 100,000 people - except on NRA convention days, when the rate dropped to 1.25.





"Fewer people using guns means fewer gun injuries, which in some ways is not surprising," says Jena.