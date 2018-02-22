February 22, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Questions Swirl as Melania Trump's Parents Obtain Green Cards (EMILY COCHRANE, FEB. 21, 2018, NY Times)
The parents of the first lady, Melania Trump, have obtained lawful permanent residency in the United States, a lawyer for the couple confirmed Wednesday, but it remains unclear how or when the couple received their green cards.
AP: Melania Trump was an undocumented working model in '96 (William Cummings, 11/04/16, USA TODAY)
Melania Trump, the wife of the Republican nominee Donald Trump, was paid for 10 modeling jobs in the United States in 1996 before obtaining the necessary documents to legally work in the country, the Associated Press reported Friday.
