ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





The 39-year-old put in long hours for little pay as an office manager at a clothing wholesaler. He paid his taxes and hoped that after many years of waiting, there would come an immigration reform that would grant him a pathway to becoming an American citizen. [...]





Now [Sam Paredes] watches as the White House and Congress continue to grapple and negotiate and argue -- but at least talk about -- the future of the so-called Dreamers.





"I'm very bitter. These DACA kids definitely have this sense of entitlement," Paredes said. "People fought for them and they got DACA and they got their work permit and then they went to sleep, instead of working to fight for the rest of us." [...]





[T]he focus on Dreamers has caused tension between those in the community who can qualify for DACA and those who cannot.





Alessandro Negrete, 35, was getting ready for a night out in downtown Los Angeles recently when one of his friends worried aloud about Trump taking away the protection he got from the DACA program.