ALL AROUND THE ANGLOSPHERE:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will visit India this week for three days, local media reported on Monday.





Rouhani is due to leave for India on Thursday to discuss "the latest regional and global developments", the semi-official ISNA news agency said.





He was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, ISNA said.





India and Iran have collaborated on key projects, most notably the Chabahar port in southeastern Iran that was inaugurated in December.