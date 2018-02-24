AIN'T GONNA WORK ON MAGA FARM NO MORE:

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) communication director Ian Walters sparked controversy with a racially charged insult hurled at former RNC chair Michael Steele on Friday night.





"We elected Mike Steele as chairman because he was a black guy, that was the wrong thing to do," Walters told hundreds of conservatives during the conference's Ronald Reagan dinner as guests at tables gasped in shock.





"I wanted to talk to [CPAC chair] Matt Schlapp first, but I think it's painfully stupid what he said," Steele told Observer. "If he feels that way I'd like him to come say that to my face. And then I'd like him to look at my record and see what I did. I can't believe an official of CPAC would go onstage in front of an audience and say something like that. I've been a strong supporter of CPAC for many years and I thought they raised them better than that here."