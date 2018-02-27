ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

In a new AI-versus-lawyer matchup, the lawyers were bested when trying to accurately spot issues in non-disclosure agreements.





Tasked with spotting issues in five real NDAs from companies including Cargill and Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the software from LawGeex outperformed the attorneys with an average of 94 percent accuracy, according to their study. The attorneys had an average accuracy rate of 85 percent.





The attorneys assessed all five NDAs in an average of 92 minutes, while the software took only 26 seconds.





"Participating in this experiment really opened my eyes to how ridiculous it is for attorneys to spend their time (as well as their clients' money) creating or reviewing documents like NDAs which are so fundamentally similar to one another," Grant Gulovsen, a participating attorney, said in a statement. "Having a tool that could automate this process would free up skilled attorneys to spend their time on higher-level tasks without having to hire paralegal support."