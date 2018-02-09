A STRANGER TO INTELLIGENCE:

For much of the past year, President Trump has declined to participate in a practice followed by the past seven of his predecessors: He rarely if ever reads the President's Daily Brief, a document that lays out the most pressing information collected by U.S. intelligence agencies from hot spots around the world.





Trump has opted to rely on an oral briefing of select intelligence issues in the Oval Office rather than getting the full written document delivered to review separately each day, according to three people familiar with his briefings.





Reading the traditionally dense intelligence book is not Trump's preferred "style of learning," according to a person with knowledge of the situation.