A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:





The question of what status should be granted Corsica - an island of 330,000 people that lies closer to Italy than mainland France - has long vexed Paris but has been brushed under the carpet by successive French presidents.





The 40-year Corsican "national liberation" campaign of bombing and violence targeting French infrastructure, ended in 2014 when armed separatists announced an "end to military operations". But since then, Corsican nationalists seeking greater autonomy from the French state have had their best-ever performance in elections.





The Pè a Corsica (For Corsica) alliance has two-thirds of the seats in the regional assembly.