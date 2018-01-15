January 15, 2018
YOU WERE NEVER GOING TO BE ABLE TO LAND THEM IN DEMOCRACIES:
Airbus may stop A380 production as orders dry up (Deutsche-Welle, 1/15/18)
Airbus's decision in 2007 to pursue the 853-seat A380 was diametrically opposed to Boeing's bet on the Dreamliner, marketed as a more efficient plane that could be used for both medium and long-distance flights.Despite Airbus's insistence that larger planes costing 535 million euros ($437 million) were the best way to tackle higher oil prices and environmental concerns, the A380's order book has always been lacking. [...]Abandoning the superjumbo would be a disappointing defeat for the Toulouse, France-based firm, which spent many years and many billions developing the behemoth, while forcing airports to build longer runways to allow it to land.
