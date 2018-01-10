W'S GREATEST FAILURE IN THE WoT...:





The video exposed new levels of enmity between Hamas and the Sinai branch of the Islamic State, injecting another layer of instability into an already volatile region. And it has roiled Gaza, prompting two families whose sons are shown in the video to disown them.





The video accuses Hamas of betraying Palestinians by imprisoning extremists in Gaza, failing to prevent the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and being supported by Iran.





It urges attacks on Hamas's members, courts and security positions, as well as on Shiites and Christians in Gaza, according to the Washington-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors Islamic State propaganda.





Tensions have long simmered between the two groups, even as common interests have led to cross-border cooperation in the past, particularly in arms smuggling, according to officials and experts in the region. But in declaring war against Hamas, the Sinai group has surrounded itself with enemies -- Egypt, Israel and now Hamas -- and given Hamas a common cause with Israel.





One of Hamas's main crimes, Islamic State argues, is its participation in Palestinian elections, which the Islamic State views as putting man-made law above God's law.