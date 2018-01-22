WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:

There are no cashiers. There aren't even checkout lanes. At Amazon's new grocery store, you just grab stuff off the shelves, bag it yourself and walk out. Everything gets automatically charged to your Amazon account.





It's called Amazon Go, and the store uses artificial intelligence and cameras to track what's being taken off the shelves. The 1,800 square foot store is located in the ground level of Amazon's new headquarters. Starting today, it's open to the public. All you need for entry is the Amazon Go app.