January 27, 2018
WHO WILL RID ME OF THESE TURBULENT POLICE?:
Frustrated by Russia investigation, Trump turns ire toward Rosenstein (Sara Murray, Kara Scannell, Dana Bash and Pamela Brown, 1/27/18, CNN)
It's the same old fake news every day. First the press and prosecutors discover more corruption and then Donald tries to fire someone in law enforcement. When's this tired old story going to change?Months after his reported effort to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, President Donald Trump is still fuming over the Russia investigation and has Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in his crosshairs.The President has been venting about Rosenstein -- who oversees Mueller and the special counsel investigation -- in recent weeks, according to four sources familiar with the situation. At times, Trump even gripes about wanting Rosenstein removed, two of those sources said. One source said the President makes comments like "let's fire him, let's get rid of him" before his advisers convince him it's an ill-fated idea.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 27, 2018 2:12 PM