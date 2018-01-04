January 4, 2018
WHICH IS WHY THE HILLARY INVESTIGATION WAS FAKE:
Senate Judiciary Chairman: Comey May Have Leaked Classified Info To The NY Times (HANK BERRIEN January 4, 2018, Daily Wire)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is investigating the timing of the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote memorializing interactions between himself and President Trump, because it is possible that when Comey supplied copies to Columbia Law School Professor Daniel Richman, who transmitted at least one memo copy to The New York Times, one of them contained information that is now marked as classified.
The classification system is an open joke. Open Source it all.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 4, 2018 9:51 AM