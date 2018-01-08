January 8, 2018
WHERE THE WAR ENDS:
US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon (AFP, January 8, 2018)
The United States has told Pakistan what it must do if it wants Washington to resume paying out hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid, the Pentagon said Monday."Our expectations are straightforward," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning told reporters."Taliban and Haqqani leadership and attack planners should no longer be able to find safe haven or conduct operations from Pakistani soil."
It's not really their soil though. No one exercises sovereignty there.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 8, 2018 5:23 PM