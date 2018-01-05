WHEN WE DID POLLING IN 1985...:





Former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne, who presided over the legalization of casino gambling in Atlantic City and nearly lost re-election after establishing the state's first income tax, has died at age 93.









....five things really annoyed Jerseyans: property taxes, car insurance rates, the DMV, toxic waste sites and the naming of Brendan Byrne Arena. On the other hand, the two they loved? : Ronald Reagan and Tom Kean.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 5, 2018 3:01 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd