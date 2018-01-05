January 5, 2018
WHEN WE DID POLLING IN 1985...:
Former New Jersey Governor Brendan Byrne Dies At 93 (SCOTT NEUMAN, 1/05/18, NPR)
Former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne, who presided over the legalization of casino gambling in Atlantic City and nearly lost re-election after establishing the state's first income tax, has died at age 93.
....five things really annoyed Jerseyans: property taxes, car insurance rates, the DMV, toxic waste sites and the naming of Brendan Byrne Arena. On the other hand, the two they loved? : Ronald Reagan and Tom Kean.
