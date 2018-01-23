WHEN TRUMPWORLD BOTS GO BAD:

A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.





According to federal court documents, 19 year-old Brandon Griesemer made 22 calls to CNN about a week ago.





It began with claims of "fake news" and ended with threats of violence.





Griesemer told a CNN operator, among other things, "Fake news. I'm coming to gun you all down."