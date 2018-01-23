January 23, 2018
WHEN TRUMPWORLD BOTS GO BAD:
Feds: Man threatened to kill CNN employees (Jonathan Carlson, 1/23/18,CBS46)
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.According to federal court documents, 19 year-old Brandon Griesemer made 22 calls to CNN about a week ago.It began with claims of "fake news" and ended with threats of violence.Griesemer told a CNN operator, among other things, "Fake news. I'm coming to gun you all down."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2018 6:18 AM