WHEN THE APPRENTICE HAS THE MASTERS:

The 43-year-old apparently believes she may become a fixture in Mueller's investigation into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia's election meddling.





"Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone," a source disclosed. "Don't be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included."





A recent ban on personal cell phones in the West Wing, which followed the release of Michael Wolff's explosive White House tell-all was related to Manigault-Newman's track record of recording conversations, the source added.