WHEN ETHNIC CLEANSING REQUIRES HOLOCAUST DENIAL:

"One of the reasons for co-sponsoring the resolution was the deportation deal with Rwanda," a senior Israeli official told me. "One line connects the Kagame government revisionism about the Genocide and the new revisionist law in Poland about the Holocaust. It is sad we are cooperating with Kagame on this"





Thousands of African asylum seekers are being deported from Israel to Rwanda. The deportation is set to begin in a few weeks.





Western diplomats told me the U.S., Canada and E.U. objected to the Rwandan draft resolution. They added that U.S. diplomats in New York even asked their Israeli counterparts to press their Rwandan allies to back off from the resolution.





The U.S. was amazed to find out that Israel refused to do so, per the same diplomats. Not only that -- Israeli diplomats told their American counterparts that Israel has decided to co-sponsor the resolution.