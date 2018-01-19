January 19, 2018
WHEN AFRICA IS MORE CAPITALIST THAN YOUR PRESIDENT:
African nations set to approve huge free trade deal (Alanna Petroff, January 19, 2018, CNN Money)
The African continent is on the cusp of something big.Fifty-five nations are negotiating a free trade deal that will cover more than 1.2 billion people across Africa, from Morocco all the way to South Africa.Their leaders are planning to give political backing to the deal in late March, and launch a free trade zone for goods and services before the end of 2018, according to a spokesperson for the African Union, an organization that represents all 55 countries.The Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) could eventually be extended to create common policies on investment, competition and intellectual property.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 19, 2018 6:40 PM