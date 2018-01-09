WHAT SORT OF SWINE WOULD ABRIDGE A CLASSIC?:

The experimental SBS documentary The Ghan divided opinion on its way to nabbing half a million viewers across the country.





Marketed as Australia's first foray into the Norwegian genre of slow TV, the program followed the famous passenger train on its 3,000km trip from Adelaide to Darwin, and has been so popular SBS is planning to release an extended 17-hour cut.





Aired on Sunday night without ad breaks, the documentary showed a driver's seat view of outback scenery, train tracks and text explaining the local history of each new area - with a focus on Indigenous history and early European, Chinese and Afghan immigrants.





It became SBS's highest-performing program of the past 12 months, according to the station's director of TV and online content, Marshall Heald.