January 26, 2018
WHAT IF YOU DEFENDED HATRED TO THE LAST AND THEN HE LEFT YOU HIGH AND DRY?:
Trump says Republicans will accept citizenship for Dreamers (Reuters, 1/26/18)
In an interview with CNBC broadcast on Friday, Trump said Republican Senators Tom Cotton, John Cornyn and David Perdue and Representative Bob Goodlatte would be willing to shift some positions on immigration."They've really shifted a lot, and I think they're willing to shift more, and so am I," he told CNBC in an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos.
All the humiliating positions these guys took in his defense and then he lets in the coloreds anyway....
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 26, 2018 7:26 AM