WHAT HAS CONSERVATISM TO DO WITH NATIVISM?:

As Christians around the world celebrated the arrival of the Three Kings--the Magi of the Orient--on Epiphany, the president of the United States called for $33 billion to shore up America's borders with $18 billion for the wall.





Would the Magi have been admitted in 2018? "Excuse me, Balthasar, but I need to see that your papers are in order. Oh, I'm sorry, but your gift of myrrh exceeds our 3.2 ounces of liquid allowed."





Perhaps, President Trump simply chose his timing poorly, but it would be impossible for the Christian to miss the irony.





As a professor of the western canon, the Great Ideas of the West, and the western tradition, I find it nearly impossible to claim that there is a long tradition of excluding those who "aren't us." Even the most cursory examination of the issue reveals that the best of western thinkers have considered political borders a form of selfish insanity and a violation of the dignity of the human person. The free movement of peoples has not only been seen as a natural right throughout much of the western tradition, but it has also been seen as a sacred one.