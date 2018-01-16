January 16, 2018
WE'RE MORE PARTISAN PRECISELY BECAUSE THERE ARE NO SUBSTANTIVE DISAGREEMENTS:
Revenge of the Unduly Reprieved (NOAH ROTHMAN, JAN. 15, 2018, Commentary)
Neither Joe Arpaio nor Chelsea Manning deserved their reprieves. The legitimacy these two blights on the American political ethos enjoy today is a product of the most reckless, self-indulgent impulses of the presidents who gave them clemency. They are funhouse mirror reflections of their respective party's base voters. These candidacies are not aberrations; they are the wages of a partisan political culture that values provoking adversaries over substantive engagement. It's up to responsible voices within both parties' political establishments to ensure that these candidacies aren't harbingers of things to come.
The singular legislative achievement of the UR was passing the Heritage Foundation's health care plan, of Donald, a corporate tax cut that the UR proposed and Hillary planned to enact. The parties are divided by partisanship, not policy.
