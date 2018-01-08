January 8, 2018
WELL, THAT EXPLAINS 10TH GRADE:
The Company of Trump's Pick for Health Secretary Tested Cialis on Kids (Gabriella Paiella, 1/08/18, The Cut)
On Tuesday morning, Alex Azar -- President Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) -- will appear before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing. In advance of this, Politico brings us a fun fact about Azar: his old drug company once tested Cialis, the erectile dysfunction medication known for those weird bathtub commercials, on children.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 8, 2018 3:44 PM