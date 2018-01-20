WEAR THAT ONE PROUDLY:

"Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border," the president said. [...]





In fact, it was Mr. Trump who opted not to accept a deal that he and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the top Senate Democrat, had hashed out over lunch at the White House on Friday, which would have kept the government open, funded a border wall, and extended legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, later called Mr. Schumer to say the agreement lacked sufficient immigration restrictions.