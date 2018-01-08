VLAD VS DONALD'S ENEMIES:

As a writer and editor, I am appalled that WikiLeaks decided to publish Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury. If you want to do the right thing, you'll go buy it rather than stealing it from the WikiLeaks link. It isn't a suppressed piece of government information of vital interest to the public. It's a book that is for sale, and offering it to everyone for free is not Julian Assange's decision to make. He's a crook, and he should be prosecuted for doing this.





This is a way for Assange and his patrons to strike back at Wolff and send a message to any publisher who thinks they'll make a lot of money selling tell-all books from inside TrumpWorld.