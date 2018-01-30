January 30, 2018

TWO PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES TWO NATIONS ARE:

Yemen separatists capture Aden (Reuters, 1/30/18) 

Southern Yemeni separatists took control of the port city of Aden after two days of fighting, residents said on Tuesday, confining the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to the presidential palace.

They said forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, a main component of the Saudi-led coalition, seized the last stronghold of its Presidential Protection forces rival in Dar Saad area in northern Aden on Tuesday after heavy fighting.

