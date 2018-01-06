TRIGGERING THE TRUMPBOTS:





Infowars and Jones are currently exploiting the commotion to position themselves to fill the void Breitbart's weakening and Bannon's fall from grace might create. Now, nearly a year and a half after Infowars reporter and host Roger Stone bragged that he advised candidate Trump to hire Bannon, Jones is focusing his rage on the beleaguered Breitbart chairman, claiming he "stabbed the president and America in the back" and accusing him of being "at the heart of the attempt to take [Trump] down." During other comments in the January 4 broadcast of The Alex Jones Show, Jones lobbed insults at Bannon (saying "Mr. Dandruff" has "big giant red swollen eyeballs that look like an owl on PCP that you poured 14 bottles of scotch on top of" and is a "pile of feces") and suggested he be investigated for espionage. On Twitter, he attacked Bannon's initial lack of response to Trump's rebuke and praised Trump's anti-Bannon statement.





The MAGA base has come to expect specific things from its news content, which Breitbart provided in relentless streams: a strong anti-establishment stance that included targeting the media and both major political parties, and a penchant for "triggering the libs," a phrase used to ridicule progressive stances on cultural and social issues. Those are the elements that Trump weaponized to help him achieve victory.





After Trump took the White House, and following a year of reported chaos within the administration, the audience's ethos now also includes unapologetic Trump loyalty, a defense mechanism that serves as a validation of their electoral choice. If Breitbart's readers ultimately side with Trump and flee the website, Alex Jones' Infowars seems like a prime candidate to pick up the disgruntled MAGA crowd by providing those readers the fix they're looking for.





The fact is that Infowars has fewer constraints than Breitbart because it's a financially independent outlet reportedly grossing close to $10 million a year -- not from advertisers, but from selling nootropic supplements and other merchandise.