January 14, 2018
THEY'VE HIDDEN THEIR HEARTS BEHIND THE BEDROOM DOOR:
The willingness of senators Cotton and Perdue to lie for the racist-in-chief because they oppose immigration too tells you all you need to know about the souls of his supporters: they're for sale.
It's weird that people in the room don't remember Trump using that word when Trump himself was calling friends to brag about it afterwards. I spoke to one of those friends. The President thought it would play well with the base.— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 14, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 14, 2018 1:09 PM
