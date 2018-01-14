January 14, 2018

THEY'VE HIDDEN THEIR HEARTS BEHIND THE BEDROOM DOOR:

The willingness of senators Cotton and Perdue to lie for the racist-in-chief because they oppose immigration too tells you all you need to know about the souls of his supporters: they're for sale.
