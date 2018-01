THEY'VE HIDDEN THEIR HEARTS BEHIND THE BEDROOM DOOR:

It's weird that people in the room don't remember Trump using that word when Trump himself was calling friends to brag about it afterwards. I spoke to one of those friends. The President thought it would play well with the base. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 14, 2018



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 14, 2018 1:09 PM

The willingness of senators Cotton and Perdue to lie for the racist-in-chief because they oppose immigration too tells you all you need to know about the souls of his supporters: they're for sale.

