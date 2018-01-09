THEY'LL OUTLAST HIM:





The Trump administration is ending a special immigration status for about 200,000 Salvadorans who were allowed to live and work legally in the United States since the 2001 earthquakes that killed 1,100 people and displaced more than 1 million.





The Department of Homeland Security said the conditions in El Salvador that had been used to justify the special protections, known as Temporary Protective Status, are no longer applicable.





The benefit will be extended 18 more months until September 2019, to give Salvadorans time to prepare to return home.