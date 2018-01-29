THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:





A domesticated cow escaped her farm last Autumn and has been roaming with a herd of wild bison ever since, but her winter adventure must end soon. [...]





[B]iologist and bison expert Rafal Kowalcyzk reportedly spotted the cow again this week and said she seemed to be in good condition and was able to keep up with the bison. [...]





[T]he offspring could likely disrupt the genetics of the small and endangered bison population in Poland - a lot of work went into restoring them after they faced extinction following the First World War.