January 25, 2018
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
- Chipper Jones, a first overall pick— Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) January 24, 2018
- Vladimir Guerrero, a kid who showed up to a tryout in unmatching cleats
- Jim Thome, a 13th rounder from a no-name school
- Trevor Hoffman, a failed shortstop prospect turned reliever
Hall of Famers, 2018
