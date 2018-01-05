January 5, 2018
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS A LAWSUIT HE ISN'T EAGER TO LOSE:
Trump's legal threats backfire as Wolff book surges (Mike Allen, 1/05/18, Axios)
President Trump is so furious about Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury," that some aides are just trying to avoid him. Key aides tried to talk him out of legal threats against the author and Steve Bannon, the key source.Lawyers laughed: Does Trump really want to give discovery to Michael Wolff?
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 5, 2018 9:18 AM