THERE IS NO SYRIA:





The exiled Syrian National Council opposition group, in a statement, condemned the "US plan for a border force" and said "it was unacceptable" for areas liberated from IS to fall under Kurdish control.





The Kurds have sought to remain neutral in Syria's nearly seven-year-old war between rebels and the government.





With US backing, the YPG, the main element of the SDF, has seized swathes of territory in northern and eastern Syria from IS and established semi-autonomous rule in those areas.





The US-led coalition insists the border force would be responsible for stopping a resurgence of IS.